Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Price Down 31% Over Last Week

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for $435.06 or 0.00941860 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.27 million and $136,769.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Cyclone Protocol

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 14,420 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

