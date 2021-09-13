CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) & ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Head-To-Head Contrast

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) and ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get CVRx alerts:

67.6% of CVRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CVRx and ClearPoint Neuro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVRx 0 0 4 0 3.00 ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 2 0 3.00

CVRx currently has a consensus price target of $25.06, suggesting a potential upside of 33.13%. ClearPoint Neuro has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.28%. Given ClearPoint Neuro’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ClearPoint Neuro is more favorable than CVRx.

Profitability

This table compares CVRx and ClearPoint Neuro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVRx N/A N/A N/A ClearPoint Neuro -63.68% -39.58% -18.89%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CVRx and ClearPoint Neuro’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVRx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ClearPoint Neuro $12.83 million 32.93 -$6.78 million ($0.43) -43.93

CVRx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ClearPoint Neuro.

Summary

CVRx beats ClearPoint Neuro on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc. develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs. The company serves patients and healthcare professionals. CVRx, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It has operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, and internationally.

About ClearPoint Neuro

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform comprises of ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system. The company was founded by Paul A. Bottomley on March 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.