Curve DAO Token (CRV) Market Cap Achieves $962.09 Million

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $962.09 million and $279.32 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for about $2.25 or 0.00005013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00060246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.24 or 0.00151737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00013696 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00042892 BTC.

Curve DAO Token is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,580,975,538 coins and its circulating supply is 426,748,438 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

