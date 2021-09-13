Cryptonite Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (XCN)

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Cryptonite coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptonite has a market capitalization of $318,124.57 and approximately $8.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cryptonite has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptonite alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,878.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.19 or 0.07233305 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.39 or 0.00390806 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $611.17 or 0.01361842 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00122866 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.66 or 0.00571905 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.46 or 0.00464504 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006874 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.70 or 0.00335800 BTC.

About Cryptonite

Cryptonite is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptonite is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptonite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptonite’s official website is cryptonite.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonite was developed by the Mini-blockchain Project over a period of almost four months. Cryptonite is a fork of the Bitcoin core but the code has been extensively modified and expanded upon. “

Cryptonite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.