Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,797 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Crocs by 1,844.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 699,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,311,000 after purchasing an additional 663,949 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 70.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,349,000 after buying an additional 614,245 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 259.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 511,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,150,000 after buying an additional 369,083 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Crocs by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 730,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,760,000 after purchasing an additional 239,009 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total transaction of $604,544.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $144.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.12 and a 52-week high of $147.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.58 and a 200-day moving average of $107.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

