Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TECK.B has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Teck Resources to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.00.

Shares of TECK.B stock traded down C$0.74 on Monday, reaching C$31.29. 233,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,693. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.65. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$15.81 and a 52 week high of C$32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.66 billion and a PE ratio of 103.29.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

