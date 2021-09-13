Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TECK.B has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Teck Resources to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.00.

Shares of TECK.B stock traded down C$0.74 on Monday, reaching C$31.29. 233,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,693. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.65. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$15.81 and a 52 week high of C$32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.66 billion and a PE ratio of 103.29.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

