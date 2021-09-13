Credit Agricole S A Sells 5,106 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Credit Agricole S A lessened its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 91.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 480 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,106 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,535,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,241 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,719,000 after acquiring an additional 122,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,445,000 after acquiring an additional 60,048 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in RingCentral by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 744,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,714,000 after acquiring an additional 44,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in RingCentral by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 513,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,910,000 after acquiring an additional 23,428 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $218.98 on Monday. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $218.13 and a one year high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.96 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.76.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. Equities research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.85.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.22, for a total value of $5,316,797.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,505,941.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total transaction of $25,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,869.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,273 shares of company stock valued at $15,608,114 over the last ninety days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

