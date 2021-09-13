Credit Agricole S A Raises Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KR. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

NYSE KR opened at $42.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average is $38.89. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners increased their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.28.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.