Credit Agricole S A Purchases New Stake in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nordic American Tankers by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,479,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,808,000 after purchasing an additional 757,621 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nordic American Tankers by 3,130.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,361,208 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,119 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nordic American Tankers by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,961 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 136,461 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Nordic American Tankers by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,143,122 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 54,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $3,352,000. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NAT. B. Riley dropped their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordic American Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.

Shares of NYSE:NAT opened at $2.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $4.11. The company has a market cap of $357.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. Analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Nordic American Tankers Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

