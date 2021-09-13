Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Crédit Agricole in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crédit Agricole’s FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CRARY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €15.50 ($18.24) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.82) to €17.00 ($20.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €12.00 ($14.12) to €14.60 ($17.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.30 ($13.29) to €12.00 ($14.12) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.77.

OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $7.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23. Crédit Agricole has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $8.16.

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

