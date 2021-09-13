Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Crédit Agricole in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crédit Agricole’s FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.
Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.50%.
OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $7.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23. Crédit Agricole has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $8.16.
About Crédit Agricole
Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.
