Credit Agricole S A Makes New Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $83.61 on Monday. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $79.05 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

PCAR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.08.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

