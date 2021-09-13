Credit Agricole S A Has $69,000 Stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Credit Agricole S A decreased its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Ambev were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ambev by 12.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Ambev by 8.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 51,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 26.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 13.6% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 6.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Ambev had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABEV shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Grupo Santander cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $3.60 price objective on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.80.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

