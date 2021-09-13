Credit Agricole S A Has $56,000 Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 135.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,053,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162,366 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 43,342,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,937,000 after purchasing an additional 370,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,345,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,881,000 after buying an additional 821,451 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,630,000 after buying an additional 5,520,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,508,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,663,000 after buying an additional 578,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

HPE opened at $14.31 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.27. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

