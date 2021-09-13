Credit Agricole S A Buys New Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000.

VICI opened at $29.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.44.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. Research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VICI. Raymond James increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

