Creative Planning Trims Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 10.6% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 947,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,972,000 after buying an additional 90,614 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 595,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,939,000 after buying an additional 29,583 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,522,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 400,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,907,000 after buying an additional 16,350 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 29.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 306,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,021,000 after buying an additional 69,885 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

MSGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $175.01 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $140.15 and a 52-week high of $207.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.19 and a 200-day moving average of $178.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. The company had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.21 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 34.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1998.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.