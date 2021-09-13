Creative Planning Sells 28,978 Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,978 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Inseego were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Inseego by 9.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Inseego by 7.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Inseego by 36.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 19,184 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Inseego during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Inseego by 25.9% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inseego alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on INSG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of INSG stock opened at $8.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.23. Inseego Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $21.93. The firm has a market cap of $840.93 million, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.62.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Inseego Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.