Creative Planning Sells 17,662 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,662 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,743.8% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,279.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.73.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $802,016.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,645.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,618 shares of company stock worth $7,091,649. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $107.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.25. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $66.41 and a one year high of $111.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

