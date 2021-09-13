Creative Planning Reduces Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ciena were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIEN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 12.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 12.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 10.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 73,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ciena by 25.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,146,000 after buying an additional 54,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in Ciena by 57.6% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.27.

Shares of CIEN opened at $53.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.31. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Ciena’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $113,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $167,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,399 shares of company stock worth $3,426,737 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

