Creative Planning Makes New Investment in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 16.3% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter valued at $1,090,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $125.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.80. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.36 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 62.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $1,997,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,793,595.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760. 10.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

PTC Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

