Creative Planning Decreases Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 249.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of JAZZ opened at $134.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.93. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $130.55 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $751.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JAZZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.31.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $1,960,269.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,806,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,452 shares of company stock worth $2,540,766 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.