Creative Planning Cuts Stock Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Spire were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 3,467.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,154,000 after buying an additional 513,130 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spire in the first quarter worth approximately $37,411,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,311,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,360,000 after purchasing an additional 367,565 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Spire in the second quarter worth approximately $14,427,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 56.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 513,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,138,000 after purchasing an additional 185,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Spire from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $63.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.29. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.39 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

