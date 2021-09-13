Creative Planning Cuts Stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,911 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BancFirst by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,315,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,387,000 after buying an additional 89,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,193,000 after purchasing an additional 29,705 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 333,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BANF shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $53.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.42. BancFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $39.20 and a 52 week high of $77.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $126.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.60 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 13.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

