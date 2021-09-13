Cowen Raises Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $314.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $255.00 to $314.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $288.67.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $270.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $120.34 and a 1 year high of $293.44. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.35 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.03.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total transaction of $998,565.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total transaction of $1,731,800.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 281,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,134,456.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,775 shares of company stock worth $22,635,330. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

