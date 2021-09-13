Cowen Boosts Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $130.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price target upped by Cowen from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.92.

PWR opened at $115.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.22 and a 200 day moving average of $93.10. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $48.53 and a fifty-two week high of $117.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

In related news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Quanta Services by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,346,000 after purchasing an additional 407,330 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Quanta Services by 12,220.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,019 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $622,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

