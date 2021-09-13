Cowen Begins Coverage on CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX)

Cowen started coverage on shares of CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CareMax in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CMAX opened at $9.41 on Thursday. CareMax has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Sell-side analysts expect that CareMax will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CareMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $625,718,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CareMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,828,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in CareMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,225,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in CareMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,241,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in CareMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,465,000.

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

