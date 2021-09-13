Covalent (CQT) Price Hits $1.20 on Exchanges

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00002674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Covalent has a total market cap of $59.40 million and approximately $9.19 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Covalent has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

