Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will post sales of $181.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $180.96 million to $181.52 million. Cousins Properties posted sales of $179.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year sales of $731.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $730.61 million to $733.21 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $754.96 million, with estimates ranging from $749.56 million to $760.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.99%.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUZ traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.01. 879,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,661. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average of $37.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 44.60%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

