Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Shares Gap Up to $16.50

Shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.50, but opened at $17.14. Cosan shares last traded at $16.95, with a volume of 936 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.54.
Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cosan S.A. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Cosan Company Profile (NYSE:CSAN)
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃzen Energia, RaÃzen CombustÃveis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃzen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.
