Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Shares Gap Up to $16.50

Shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.50, but opened at $17.14. Cosan shares last traded at $16.95, with a volume of 936 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.54.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cosan S.A. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSAN. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Cosan in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Cosan in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Cosan in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cosan by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cosan in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Cosan Company Profile (NYSE:CSAN)

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

