Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) Cut to Neutral at Roth Capital

Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Corvus Gold stock remained flat at $$3.13 during mid-day trading on Monday. 118,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,797. Corvus Gold has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corvus Gold during the first quarter worth $158,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Corvus Gold by 33.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corvus Gold by 164.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 31,253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Corvus Gold by 96.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 25,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Corvus Gold by 10.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 131,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

