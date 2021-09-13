Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) Cut to Neutral at Roth Capital

Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on KOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.
Corvus Gold stock remained flat at $$3.13 during mid-day trading on Monday. 118,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,797. Corvus Gold has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62.
About Corvus Gold
Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
