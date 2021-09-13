Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Now Covered by Analysts at Sidoti

Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPS opened at $21.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.83. The company has a market capitalization of $369.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 3.22. Cooper-Standard has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($1.37). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%.

In other news, Director Oss Stephen A. Van acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,985,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,442,000 after purchasing an additional 214,090 shares during the period. Boundary Creek Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 2nd quarter worth $5,649,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,664,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,256,000 after purchasing an additional 177,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 143,479 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 2nd quarter worth $2,677,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

