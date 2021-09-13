ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ConvaTec Group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ConvaTec Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNVVY opened at $12.40 on Thursday. ConvaTec Group has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.2277 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.85%.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

