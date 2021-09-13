Contrasting Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) & The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB)

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) and The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Spirent Communications has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Liberty Braves Group has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Spirent Communications and The Liberty Braves Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirent Communications N/A N/A N/A The Liberty Braves Group -33.69% -0.64% -0.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Spirent Communications and The Liberty Braves Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirent Communications 1 2 2 0 2.20 The Liberty Braves Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spirent Communications and The Liberty Braves Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirent Communications $522.40 million 4.74 $84.40 million $0.58 27.90 The Liberty Braves Group $178.00 million 0.15 -$1.42 billion N/A N/A

Spirent Communications has higher revenue and earnings than The Liberty Braves Group.

Summary

Spirent Communications beats The Liberty Braves Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers solutions that enable the measurement of network performance and customer experience periodically and the rapid diagnosis of detected or reported network performance and customer experience problems. The Connected Devices segment consists of the wireless and service experience lines of business together with communications technologies management. Spirent Communications was founded by Jack Bowthorpe in 1936 and is headquartered in Crawley, the United Kingdom.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. The Sirius M features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services. The Pandora provides music, comedy, and podcast streaming discovery platform. The Formula 1 segment focuses on the global motorsports business that holds exclusive commercial rights with respect to the World Championship, an annual, motor race-based competition. The Corporate and Other segment relates to the Braves Holdings operations. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

