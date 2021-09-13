Contrasting Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) & Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY)

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) and Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.6% of Quanterix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Codex DNA shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Quanterix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Quanterix and Codex DNA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanterix 1 0 2 0 2.33 Codex DNA 0 0 3 0 3.00

Quanterix currently has a consensus target price of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.67%. Codex DNA has a consensus target price of $23.19, indicating a potential upside of 79.21%. Given Codex DNA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Codex DNA is more favorable than Quanterix.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quanterix and Codex DNA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanterix $86.38 million 20.27 -$31.53 million ($1.10) -43.58 Codex DNA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Codex DNA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quanterix.

Profitability

This table compares Quanterix and Codex DNA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanterix -26.90% -8.76% -7.42% Codex DNA N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Codex DNA beats Quanterix on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development. The company was founded by Nicholas J. Naclerio and David R. Walt in April 2007 and is headquartered in Billerica, MA.

Codex DNA Company Profile

Codex DNA, Inc., a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries. The company also serves government institutions, contract research organizations, and synthetic biology companies. The company was formerly known as SGI-DNA, Inc. and changed its name to Codex DNA, Inc. in March 2020. Codex DNA, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

