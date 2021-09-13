Contrasting Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) & IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) and IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and IPG Photonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies -584.48% -8.70% -36.49% IPG Photonics 16.24% 10.32% 9.11%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ascent Solar Technologies and IPG Photonics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A IPG Photonics 0 4 4 0 2.50

IPG Photonics has a consensus target price of $214.61, suggesting a potential upside of 24.42%. Given IPG Photonics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IPG Photonics is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.4% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IPG Photonics has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and IPG Photonics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $70,000.00 4,086.83 $1.62 million N/A N/A IPG Photonics $1.20 billion 7.69 $159.57 million $3.81 45.27

IPG Photonics has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Summary

IPG Photonics beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture and commercialization of photovoltaic (PVC) modules using its proprietary thin film technology. It integrates PV modules into a variety of applications such as aerospace, defense, transportation, and electronic products. The company was founded by Mohan S. Misra and Joseph H. Armstrong on October 18, 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, CO.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals. The company was founded by Valentin P. Gapontsev and Igor Samartsev in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, MA.

