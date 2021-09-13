Contrasting Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) and EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF)

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) and EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ajinomoto and EnQuest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ajinomoto 5.37% 9.13% 4.26% EnQuest N/A N/A N/A

Ajinomoto has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnQuest has a beta of 3.25, indicating that its share price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ajinomoto and EnQuest’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ajinomoto $10.11 billion 1.74 $558.51 million N/A N/A EnQuest $865.65 million 0.65 -$625.80 million ($0.02) -16.50

Ajinomoto has higher revenue and earnings than EnQuest.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ajinomoto and EnQuest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ajinomoto 0 0 2 0 3.00 EnQuest 0 2 2 0 2.50

EnQuest has a consensus target price of $0.29, suggesting a potential downside of 13.64%. Given EnQuest’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EnQuest is more favorable than Ajinomoto.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Ajinomoto shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ajinomoto beats EnQuest on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ajinomoto

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Food Products, Overseas Food Products, Life Support, Healthcare and Others. The Domestic Food Products segment includes seasonings and processed foods, and frozen foods. The Overseas Food Products segment provides consumer foods, which include flavor seasonings and instant noodles; and umami seasonings for processed food manufacturers. The Life Support segment offers feed-use amino acids, amino acids for pharmaceuticals and foods, sweeteners, pharmaceutical fine chemicals, and specialty chemicals. The Healthcare segment handles medical foods and pharmaceuticals. The Others segment covers the packaging materials business, healthcare business, partnership business, logistics, and other services. The company was founded by Saburosuke Suzuki II on May 20, 1909 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About EnQuest

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

