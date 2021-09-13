Contentos (COS) Trading Down 31.6% This Week

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last week, Contentos has traded down 31.6% against the US dollar. One Contentos coin can now be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Contentos has a total market cap of $70.79 million and $5.80 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00060907 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.38 or 0.00152310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00013637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00042930 BTC.

Contentos is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,975,686,572 coins and its circulating supply is 3,497,934,718 coins. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

