Conflux Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.55 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. During the last week, Conflux Network has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Conflux Network has a market cap of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,719.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.57 or 0.07183810 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $192.29 or 0.00429997 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $631.24 or 0.01411542 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00123185 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.79 or 0.00569756 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.45 or 0.00470608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.79 or 0.00355075 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006738 BTC.

About Conflux Network

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

