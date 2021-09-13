Comparing USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) and DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM)

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) and DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.0% of USA Compression Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of DT Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares USA Compression Partners and DT Midstream’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USA Compression Partners $667.68 million 2.24 -$594.73 million ($0.22) -70.05 DT Midstream $754.00 million 6.12 $312.00 million N/A N/A

DT Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than USA Compression Partners.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for USA Compression Partners and DT Midstream, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USA Compression Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 DT Midstream 0 2 5 0 2.71

USA Compression Partners currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.83%. DT Midstream has a consensus price target of $51.75, suggesting a potential upside of 8.04%. Given DT Midstream’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DT Midstream is more favorable than USA Compression Partners.

Profitability

This table compares USA Compression Partners and DT Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USA Compression Partners 1.28% 2.63% 0.28% DT Midstream N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DT Midstream beats USA Compression Partners on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment. It also provides compression services in various shale plays, including the Utica, Marcellus, Permian Basin, Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Mississippi Lime, Granite Wash, Woodford, Barnett, Haynesville, Niobrara, and Fayetteville shales. As of December 31, 2017, the company had approximately 1,799,781 horsepower in its fleet. It serves oil companies; and independent producers, processors, gatherers, and transporters of natural gas and crude oil. USA Compression GP, LLC operates as the general partner of USA Compression Partners, LP. The company was formerly known as Compression Holdings, LP, and changed its name to USA Compression Partners, LP in June 2011. USA Compression Partners, LP was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc. offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities. The company engages in the transportation and storage of natural gas for intermediate and end user customers; and collecting natural gas from points at or near customers' wells for delivery to plants for processing, to gathering pipelines for gathering, or to pipelines for transportation, as well as offers ancillary services, including water impoundment, water storage, water transportation, and sand mining. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Detroit, Michigan. As of July 1, 2021, DT Midstream, Inc. operates independently of DTE Energy Company.

