Comparing Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) & American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) and American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. American River Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. American River Bankshares pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Union Bankshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and American River Bankshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

12.3% of Union Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of American River Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Union Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of American River Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Union Bankshares and American River Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Union Bankshares 25.41% 17.17% 1.29% American River Bankshares 28.92% 10.08% 1.06%

Volatility & Risk

Union Bankshares has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American River Bankshares has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Union Bankshares and American River Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Union Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A American River Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Union Bankshares and American River Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Union Bankshares $52.75 million 2.81 $12.81 million N/A N/A American River Bankshares $29.43 million 4.25 $7.05 million $1.20 17.43

Union Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than American River Bankshares.

Summary

Union Bankshares beats American River Bankshares on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc. operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Morrisville, VT.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services. It also conducts lease financing for various types of business equipment ranging from computer software to heavy earth-moving equipment. The company operates four full-service banking offices in Sacramento County, one full-service banking office in Placer County, two full-service banking offices in Sonoma County, and three full-service banking offices in Amador County. It serves small and mid-sized businesses, and individuals. The company was formerly known as American River Holdings and changed its name to American River Bankshares in 2004. American River Bankshares was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.