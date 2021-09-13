Comparing Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) & DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG)

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) and Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares DSP Group and Silicon Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSP Group -3.95% 5.56% 4.06% Silicon Laboratories 5.12% 9.37% 5.84%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DSP Group and Silicon Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSP Group 0 6 0 0 2.00 Silicon Laboratories 0 6 5 0 2.45

DSP Group presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.92%. Silicon Laboratories has a consensus price target of $166.40, suggesting a potential upside of 15.43%. Given Silicon Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Silicon Laboratories is more favorable than DSP Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.2% of DSP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Silicon Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of DSP Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Silicon Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

DSP Group has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicon Laboratories has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DSP Group and Silicon Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSP Group $114.48 million 4.66 -$6.79 million $0.19 114.74 Silicon Laboratories $886.68 million 7.28 $12.53 million $1.94 74.31

Silicon Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than DSP Group. Silicon Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DSP Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Silicon Laboratories beats DSP Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc. provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications. The SmartVoice segment provides intelligent voice enhancement and noise elimination. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

