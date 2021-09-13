Comparing Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) and MoneyOnMobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT)

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) and MoneyOnMobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lyft and MoneyOnMobile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft 0 6 24 0 2.80 MoneyOnMobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lyft presently has a consensus target price of $70.30, suggesting a potential upside of 40.58%. Given Lyft’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lyft is more favorable than MoneyOnMobile.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Lyft shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Lyft shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of MoneyOnMobile shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lyft and MoneyOnMobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft -65.35% -79.27% -27.26% MoneyOnMobile N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Lyft has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyOnMobile has a beta of 4.68, meaning that its share price is 368% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lyft and MoneyOnMobile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft $2.36 billion 7.09 -$1.75 billion ($4.54) -11.02 MoneyOnMobile N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MoneyOnMobile has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lyft.

Summary

MoneyOnMobile beats Lyft on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc. engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip. The company was founded by Marcus Cohn, John Zimmer, Rajat Suri, Matt van Horn, and Logan Green in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About MoneyOnMobile

MoneyOnMobile, Inc. is a processing and mobile payments technology company. The firm provides customers with suite of payment processing services and related software products and enables consumers to use their mobile phones to pay for goods and services, or transfer funds from one cell phone to another using simple SMS text functionality. The company was founded by Laird Q. Cagan and Ranjeet Oak on May 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

