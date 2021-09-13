Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Receives €149.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €149.75 ($176.18).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ML. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of EPA ML opened at €136.40 ($160.47) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €138.34 and a 200 day moving average price of €130.70. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 52-week high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

