Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CFRUY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. HSBC lowered Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFRUY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.62. The company had a trading volume of 205,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.61. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $13.07. The firm has a market cap of $121.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

