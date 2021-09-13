Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMC. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 18.1% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 56,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 335,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 3.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $30.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average is $30.90. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

