Commerce Bank Sells 277 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,083 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 39.8% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 748.1% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RIO opened at $73.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.61 and a 200-day moving average of $83.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $1.85 dividend. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.66%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RIO. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.13.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

