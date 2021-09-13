Commerce Bank Sells 143 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tobam purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $57,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $71.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EWBC shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.56.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.