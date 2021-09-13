Commerce Bank Raises Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.16.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $200.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $142.46 and a one year high of $217.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.94.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.00%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

