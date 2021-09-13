Commerce Bank Purchases 324 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Incyte were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 38.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Incyte by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $29,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,797. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte stock opened at $71.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $70.97 and a 1-year high of $101.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

