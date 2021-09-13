Commerce Bank Has $623,000 Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth approximately $483,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth $680,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $39.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.99 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day moving average is $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.