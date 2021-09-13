Commerce Bank Grows Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 25.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,972 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,124,000 after acquiring an additional 368,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,933,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,858,000 after acquiring an additional 189,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 33.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,793,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,417,000 after acquiring an additional 702,460 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $972,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 756,469 shares of company stock valued at $88,303,181 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PTON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.79.

PTON opened at $114.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.83 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of -163.41 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.90.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

